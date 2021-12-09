WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

