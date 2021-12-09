WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.87 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

