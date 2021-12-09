WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,899 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.