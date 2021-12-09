Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

