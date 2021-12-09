Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,149. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

