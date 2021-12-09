Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Walmart by 20.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 119,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.