Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 391,339 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

