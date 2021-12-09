Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of VMC opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

