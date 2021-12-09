Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Voya Financial worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

