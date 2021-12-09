Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 541 ($7.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 52.02. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 251 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.73.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($128,046.68).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

