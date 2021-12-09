Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €257.71 ($289.57).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €184.34 ($207.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €201.89. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

