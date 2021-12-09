VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 52 week low of $112.48 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

