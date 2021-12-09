VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.
NYSE:VMW opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 52 week low of $112.48 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
