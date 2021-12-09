Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

