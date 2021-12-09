Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
