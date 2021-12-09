Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

