Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $290.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

