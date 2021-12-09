Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of BIDU opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

