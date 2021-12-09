Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 10,300 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 191.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 250,274 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 129.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Targa Resources stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.