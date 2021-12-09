Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of CDK Global worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

