Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,100 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.