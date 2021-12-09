Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 10,900 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.