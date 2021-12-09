Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 10,900 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Perficient stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $153.28.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.
Perficient Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.