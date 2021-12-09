Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,555. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

