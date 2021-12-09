Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 7.4%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.00. 3,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 384,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.