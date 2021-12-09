Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $292.44 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 260.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $292.44 million and $974,993.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 421% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $136.04 or 0.00280613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00220731 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

