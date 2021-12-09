Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,508 shares of company stock valued at $60,662,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $229.05 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

