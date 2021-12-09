VeriDocGlobal Reaches Market Cap of $7.02 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $409,497.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00315981 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $712.26 or 0.01488421 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,725,864 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

