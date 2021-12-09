Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.