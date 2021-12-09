Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

