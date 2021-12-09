Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

