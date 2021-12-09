Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 673.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 63.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 40,059 shares during the period.

BDJ stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

