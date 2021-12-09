Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 442 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $564.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.49 and a 200-day moving average of $510.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

