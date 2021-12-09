Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 117,291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 244,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,585,118 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 208.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.