Velo Price Tops $0.17 (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velo has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.