VeChain (VET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $339.95 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.88 billion and approximately $339.95 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

