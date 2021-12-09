Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 2,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.