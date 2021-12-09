Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.58. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,464. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.87 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.97.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.