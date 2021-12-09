Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

