Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $713,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

