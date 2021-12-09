Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

