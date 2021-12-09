Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.86. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,391. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

