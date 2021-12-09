Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

