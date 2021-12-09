VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 435,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 362,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.29 on Thursday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

