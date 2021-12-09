Validity (VAL) Price Hits $6.17 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00012667 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.49 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00075059 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.00625825 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,459,990 coins and its circulating supply is 4,456,153 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

