V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,176 shares of company stock valued at $36,328,189. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $184.21 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.