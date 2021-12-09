V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

