V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TTC opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $89.24 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

