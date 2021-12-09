V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.