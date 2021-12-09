V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,236 shares of company stock worth $40,780,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.63 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

