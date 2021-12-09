V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

