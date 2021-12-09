Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Nigel Rich Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($225,434.29).
LON:SHED opened at GBX 178 ($2.36) on Thursday. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.68. The firm has a market cap of £578.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
