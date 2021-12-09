Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Nigel Rich Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($225,434.29).

LON:SHED opened at GBX 178 ($2.36) on Thursday. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.68. The firm has a market cap of £578.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.