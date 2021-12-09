Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

UPST stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.96. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.33.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Upstart by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

