Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.
UPST stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.96. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.33.
In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Upstart by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
